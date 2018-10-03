Arnold, Smith, Winter win 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H Arnold and the other half jointly to George P Smith and Sir Gregory P Winter. Photo: Nobel Prize Twitter

STOCKHOLM: Scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for research using directed evolution to produce enzymes for new chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

"This year's Nobel Laureates in Chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles – genetic change and selection – to develop proteins that solve mankind's chemical problems," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement on awarding the 9 million Swedish crown ($1 million)prize.

Chemistry is the third of this year's Nobels and comes after the prizes for Medicine and Physics were awarded earlier this week.