PML-N, PPP to field joint candidates in forthcoming by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party have agreed to field a joint candidate in the forthcoming by-election.



PPP's Khurshid Shah met with Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, later Sharif in a delegation visited Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The MMA leader, after the meeting, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's governance has vindicated the fact that its in the government due to a hidden support.

Meanwhile, the PML-N delegation met with the PPP leaders at the Parliament lodges.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the PML-N will support the party in the forthcoming by-election in Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan while the PML-N will be supported in elections in Punjab.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that both the parties have agreed to support each other in the bye-elections.