Hanif Abbasi shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from Attock prison

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday was shifted from Attock jail to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.



“Abbasi has been shifted due to his worsening health and a lack of an adequate hospital facility in Attock for his treatment,” Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shahid Baig said.

Baig further said, “Abbasi suffered from a heart ailment during his time in Adiala jail and a stent was placed in his artery at the time."

The IG Punjab added, "He is being shifted as a precautionary measure as if his condition deteriorates, there is no adequate medical facility in Attock."

Last month, the incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock jail on the directives of DIG Rawalpindi after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala jail before the former premier's release.



On July 22, Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.

Abbasi faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug.

The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.