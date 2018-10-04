Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hanif Abbasi shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail from Attock prison

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Oct 04, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday was shifted from Attock jail to Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore.

“Abbasi has been shifted due to his worsening health and a lack of an adequate hospital facility in Attock for his treatment,” Inspector General (IG) Punjab Shahid Baig said.

Baig further said, “Abbasi suffered from a heart ailment during his time in Adiala jail and a stent was placed in his artery at the time."

The IG Punjab added, "He is being shifted as a precautionary measure as if his condition deteriorates, there is no adequate medical facility in Attock."

Last month, the incarcerated PML-N leader was shifted to Attock jail on the directives of DIG Rawalpindi after a photo surfaced of him with Nawaz Sharif and others inside Adiala jail before the former premier's release.

Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock jail after photo surfaces inside Adiala prison

PML-N leader was seen in the office of superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi ahead of former premier Nawaz Sharif's release

On July 22, Abbasi was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special anti-narcotics court in the ephedrine quota case.

Abbasi faced charges of misusing 500kg of the controlled chemical ephedrine, which he obtained for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. The court, in its verdict announced after six years, ruled that 363kg of ephedrine quota could be accounted for, adding that Abbasi failed to provide evidence of the use of remaining quantity of the drug.

The court acquitted seven other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM