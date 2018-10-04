Horse-trading allegations speech taken out of context, Taimur Talpur tells ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party leader Taimur Talpur on Thursday told the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that his speech in the Sindh Assembly regarding horse-trading in Senate elections earlier this year was taken out of context.



A two-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Mehmood Raza Khan heard a matter pertaining to Talpur’s allegations during a Sindh Assembly session that a sitting member of the Parliament had sold their vote to a political party in the Senate election earlier this year.

Following the allegations, the ECP had sent Talpur a notice and summoned him today.

Talpur along with his counsel appeared before the commission.

As the hearing went under way, the chief election commissioner said, “Everyone talks about horse-trading in Senate elections and a head of one of the political parties also kicked out party members over this.”

Justice Sardar Raza then turned to Talpur and said, “After hearing your statements, we were glad as it is hard to find evidence of horse-trading but are hopeful that you will help us.”

He further said that the ECP has summoned Talpur to help them. "We will appreciate if you provide us with evidence to support your allegations," he said.

To this, Talpur's counsel said, "My client’s 25-minute-long speech came after opposition parties created a hue and cry in the assembly two days earlier. His speech was taken out of context by the media.”

A video clip of Talpur's speech was then played.

Following this, Justice Sardar Raza said, “If someone takes Rs50 million in exchange for his vote while sitting in his kitchen, then how is the ECP supposed to find out?”

After the chief election commissioner urged that evidence be provided, Talpur's counsel said, "We did not level allegations against anyone in a personal capacity."

The hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 18.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Talpur while responding to a question said, "I have not taken any U-turn."

"I have recorded my statement and let's let the court decide," he added.