Students protest against fee hike at Peshawar University

PESHAWAR: At least 28 students were arrested while five were reported injured as authorities baton-charged protestors demonstrating against a fee hike at the Peshawar University on Thursday.

The injured students were shifted to the Khyber Teaching Hospital.

A statement by the university's administration alleged that protesters were being used to further political objectives.

"There will be no lenient treatment for those who are using this protest to promoting their political interests," said a spokesperson of the Peshawar University's administration.



Academic activities at the institution came to a complete halt following the protest.

'Peaceful protest democratic right of students'



Commenting on the protest, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said students have a democratic right to demonstrate peacefully.

The PPP chairman further advised the government to not 'seek revenge for its persistent failure from the students.'

"Students of the Peshawar University were protesting for their rights. Strict action should be taken against those who tortured the protesting students," said Bilawal.

He also demanded the immediate release of the arrested students and a downward revision in the fee. The PPP leader further said the injured students must be provided with better medical facilities.

'No tolerance for oppression on students'

President of Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan also condemned the use of force on protesting students. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested students.

"The present government is only claiming that it is focused on the education sector and bringing about a change in the country," the ANP president said.

The veteran politician further said violence on students was intolerable.