Randhir Kapoor refutes reports about Rishi suffering from cancer

Randhir Kapoor has dismissed reports speculating his younger brother Rishi Kapoor has been diagnosed with cancer.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Randhir Kapoor said, "This is all rumour. He is at the moment fine. As he is in great pain, he will be undergoing tests tomorrow. He did discuss it with us regarding his health."

Reports about the actor had gone viral after Rishi along with his family – Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor missed the Kapoor family's matriarch Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral.

Rishi's wife Neetu and son Ranbir had accompanied him to the USA for medical treatment.



On Saturday, the 66-year-old had tweeted, "I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years 'plus' of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"



