Friday Oct 05 2018
ECP completes initial preparations for by-polls

Friday Oct 05, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed initial preparations for the upcoming by-polls to take place on October 14, it emerged on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photo: File  
 

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed initial preparations for the upcoming by-polls to take place on October 14, it emerged on Friday. 

Candidates will contest for 11 National Assembly seats and 25 seats from provincial assemblies. Polls will be held for 12 seats in the Punjab assembly, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two each in Sindh and Balochistan. 

Sources in the electoral body said ballot papers for all constituencies in both the NA and provincial assemblies have been printed. 

The armed forces will be deployed in the polling stations to ensure a smooth polling process, sources said. 

Further, polling equipment has been sent to the returning officers. The ECP's staff has also been trained and assigned duties, sources added.   

Carrying mobiles to the polling stations will not be allowed on the election day, sources added. Moreover, CCTV cameras will be installed at sensitive polling stations. 

