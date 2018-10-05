This labourer can give cricket commentators a run for their money

A video of an unidentified labourer commenting on cricket in perfect English has gone viral on social media.



The video which has been circulating on social media since Thursday night captures the man commenting on the conditions of the Pakistan cricket team and can give commentators a run for their money.

The man not only comments generally on the national team but also their batting, bowling, fielding and coaching.

Commenting on a game between Australia and Pakistan, he hails Saqlain Mushtaq's bowling.

Moreover, he can be seen talking about Fakhar Zaman and his form in the recently concluded Asia Cup and what the national side needs to do for next year's World Cup in England.

The video has been shared numerous times and has everyone in awe.

