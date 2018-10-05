Faizan, Farzan Raja feel Lahore Qalandars changed their lives

Farzan Raja took four wickets for 24 runs, Mohammad Faizan smashed three sixes for his 58 off 44 as Qalandars stormed into Abu Dhabi T20 Cup final. — Geo News

ABU DHABI: Lahore Qalandars player development programme’s finds Mohammad Faizan and Farzan Raja feel that PSL franchise has changed their lives after guiding their team to the final of Abu Dhabi T20.



Spinner Farzan Raja took four wickets for 24 runs while Mohammad Faizan smashed three sixes for his 58 off 44 as Lahore Qalandars stormed into the final of Abu Dhabi T20 Cup, beating Australia’s big bash side Hobart Hurricanes.

The duo has now set their eyes on a chance to play for Pakistan Super League (PSL) but they have yet to prove a lot to achieve their dreams.

“I’m thankful to Lahore Qalandars for providing me this platform which is a great opportunity for me to show my skills,” said Farzan Raja after his match-winning bowling.

“I wasn’t under any pressure as seniors, especially the coach Aaqib Javed, kept me motivated which is a great boost for me,” he added.

Replying to a question, Farzan said that his team’s win is more important for him than his individual performance.

“Any performance is noticeable only if the team is winning so I want to give my best in every opportunity and good results will make things noticed,” he responded, when asked if he thought that his performance could earn him a PSL contract.

Another important factor in Lahore’s win on Friday night was Mohammad Faizan’s knock of 58 that provided them a base to post a defendable total.

Talking after his half century, Faizan, who also showed his batting skills in PDP tournament, said that the management of Lahore Qalandars gave him confidence that helped him score on Friday.

“I couldn’t score in first game, so I was naturally disappointed but earlier today Sameen Rana (COO of LQ) came to me and said that don’t worry and just play like you play in your hometown, his words motivated me a lot,” he said.

“Lahore Qalandars have changed our life, I had never imagined of playing at this level. Hats off to Lahore Qalandars for making us heroes out of nowhere,” he said.

The duo is now confident of repeating the show in the final on Saturday night.