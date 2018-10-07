PM orders regularisation of informal settlements on govt land in Punjab

PM Imran chairs meeting at CM House, Lahore.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday ordered regularisation of informal settlements on government-owned land across Punjab, along with making other important announcements during a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet.

The meeting, held at Punjab Chief Minister House, was attended by CM Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, among other officials.



PM Imran was briefed on anti-encroachment operations, Clean and Green Punjab programme, Apna Ghar housing scheme, health and education initiatives, among other matters.

During the meeting, the premier instructed the relevant authorities to regularise informal settlements on state land across the province, and to follow court orders where private land was concerned.

Referring to the ongoing anti-encroachment drive, the Prime Minister directed the provincial government to take all necessary measures to recover government lands from encroachers.

He resolved that the government will remove faults in the existing local government system to serve the people in the best possible manner.

He said the purpose of the local government system is public welfare so that people at the grassroots level are empowered.

PM Imran said there will be a complete check on financial irregularities in the local government system, and directed the Punjab cabinet to carry out timely legislation on the matter.

He also held a one-on-one meeting with CM Buzdar prior to the meeting.