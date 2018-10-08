Can't connect right now! retry
business
Monday Oct 08 2018
By
Web Desk

KSE-100 plunges over 1300 points

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 08, 2018

KARACHI: The stock market continued on its downward spiral as the KSE-100 dipped over 1,300 points during trading on Monday.

KSE-100, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange decreased by 1,328.06 points or 3.39% to 37,898.29 points.

Financial experts said the volatility in the market was due to reports of the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. They added that meeting IMF targets would lead to inflation in the country. 

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM