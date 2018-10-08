KSE-100 plunges over 1300 points

KARACHI: The stock market continued on its downward spiral as the KSE-100 dipped over 1,300 points during trading on Monday.



KSE-100, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange decreased by 1,328.06 points or 3.39% to 37,898.29 points.

Financial experts said the volatility in the market was due to reports of the government approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package. They added that meeting IMF targets would lead to inflation in the country.

