Who has given PM Imran authority to get 50 people arrested, asks Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday objected to an earlier statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had reportedly said he would get some 50 people arrested if he was in charge of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).



In an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad, Nawaz said: "The prime minister has said he will get 50 people arrested. Who has given him the authority to do so?"

The former premier further accused the government of exacting political revenge.

"The country's stability is being affected due to proceedings aimed at exacting political revenge," he said, claiming that nobody was politically victimised during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) tenure.

"All laws formed under Musharraf's tenure should be reviewed. We should get rid of notorious laws," Nawaz remarked.

The former premier further claimed that no one in Pakistan will be found 'clean' if cases of holding assets beyond means are initiated against them. "Be it the rich or poor, nobody discloses all of the income received from selling off assets," he said.

"Forebearance is necessary for the country to progress. This country has already sunk and if political targetting continues, things will continue to become bleak," Nawaz said.



The veteran politician remarked that it takes time to bring changes in the system. "The stock market is sliding down and dollar rate is on an upward spiral. In times like this, everyone should try to act sensibly," Nawaz remarked.

Speaking about PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's arrest by NAB, Nawaz said the former Punjab chief minister served the country day and night and even fell ill due to excessive work.



"Pakistanis and foreigners alike praise Shehbaz's work. Those who accused him were embarrassed after the Chinese government clarified the allegations," he said, adding that the government's behaviour with Shehbaz was regrettable.



"If this is accountability, then we regret this process," he said.

Further, the former prime minister also alleged that the Peshawar Metro project's contract was given to a blacklisted company by the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

"Why did the KP government award the contract to a blacklisted company? The matter should be investigated and a reference must be filed against such actions," said Nawaz.

The former premier was in Islamabad for the hearing of corruption references filed against him by the NAB.