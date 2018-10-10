PML-N to support PPP in Sindh by-elections

Both PPP and PML-N have announced to support each other's candidates in the upcoming by-elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its support for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the upcoming by-elections in Sindh.

A PPP spokesperson said the PML-N candidates will withdraw in favour of PPP candidates contesting the by-elections in the province.

The by-elections for two National Assembly and three Sindh Assembly seats will be held on October 14 and 21, respectively.

It is worth noting that the PPP has also announced its support for the PML-N in the Punjab by-elections.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had said a few days ago that both the parties would support each other’s candidates in the forthcoming by-elections.

PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah had also reaffirmed his party’s support for the PPP and vice versa in a statement earlier.