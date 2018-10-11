Mani lauds Lahore Qalandars’ efforts for player development

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani. File photo

KARACHI: The chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Ehsan Mani, congratulated Pakistan Super League franchise Lahore Qalandars on their exceptional performance in the recently held Abu Dhabi T20 Cup and acknowledged the franchise’s efforts for the player development programme.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of Lahore Qalandars Fawad Rana, Mani congratulated and thanked the franchise management.

“I am writing to congratulate you on your team’s exceptional performance in the Abu Dhabi T20 tournament,” Mani wrote.

“I am particularly pleased to note that the Qalandars won against quality teams such as Yorkshire, Hobart and the Titans from South Africa,” the PCB chairman added.

Mani further stated that Qalandars’ victory in Abu Dhabi Cup is a testament to the hard work that the franchise has put in its player development programme.

“I am confident that Lahore Qalandars will continue to play a positive role for the promotion of cricket in the country,” he wrote.

The young Lahore Qalandars last week won a six-team Abu Dhabi T20 Cup, beating the star-studded Multiply Titans from South Africa in the final. They earlier defeated England’s Yorkshire Vikings and Australia’s Hobart Hurricanes to finish unbeaten in their group matches.