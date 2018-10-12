Mohammad Amir returns to domestic cricket

Eyes on regaining form, Amir is back in action at Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after three years

KARACHI: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has returned to action in Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy after three years, in an attempt to regain his lost form.

Amir, who was dropped from the Test series against Australia, is representing Sui Southern Gas Company Limited and took the field against WAPDA at Islamabad’s Marghazar Cricket Stadium.

He bowled 14 overs and got three wickets, conceding 31 runs on his return to the country’s domestic season.

Amir has played 59 first-class games before the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match, taking 219 wickets; however only 15 of them were in Pakistan’s domestic landscape.

He was wicket-less for the last five games he played, all ODIs for Pakistan, and subsequently was dropped from Pakistan’s team for the series against Australia.

It is hoped the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will provide Amir a good opportunity to regain his lost form and make a comeback to the national side.