Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Oct 13 2018
By
Web Desk

Heavy rains, floods expected as Oman braces for cyclone

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

Sea waves are seen intensifying off the beach of a local hotel, as Salalah Port is seen behind. Photo:Reuters

Authorities in Oman on Saturday issued a fifth warning to citizens against the category one tropical cyclone, Luban, as the country braces for heavy rains and floods.

The storm's centre has been located 300 kilometers from Salalah, the capital of the southern Omani governorate of Dhofar. The wind speed has been recorded to be 50-55 knots in the vicinity of the storm centre, as the storm approaches Yemen, close to the coast of Dhofar.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation in Oman has asked residents to avoid venturing into low-lying areas and wadis, as well as into the sea.

Cyclone Luban comes only five months after Cyclone Mekunu killed 11 people in Oman and Yemen.

Luban will have no direct effect on the UAE for the coming five days, the National Centre of Meteorology in UAE said.

More From World:

Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if Khashoggi was killed

Trump vows 'severe punishment' for Saudi Arabia if Khashoggi was killed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Snowstorm kills nine climbers on Nepal peak

Snowstorm kills nine climbers on Nepal peak

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian court orders temporary seizure of Zakir Naik’s property

Indian court orders temporary seizure of Zakir Naik’s property

Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas

Pakistan calls for protection of children in conflict areas

 Updated 9 hours ago
How two 'rebel girls' shook up publishing

How two 'rebel girls' shook up publishing

 Updated 11 hours ago
'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

'We are fine': Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage

 Updated 12 hours ago
British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

British-Pakistani Iris Iftikhar eyes Gold at British Taekwondo Championship

 Updated 13 hours ago
Hurricane Michael death toll hits 16

Hurricane Michael death toll hits 16

 Updated 15 hours ago
US envoy for Afghan peace Khalilzad meets Taliban officials in Qatar: WSJ

US envoy for Afghan peace Khalilzad meets Taliban officials in Qatar: WSJ

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM