Zardari up for uniting opposition parties against government

Zardari, Fazl said they'll call APC next week-File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said Monday he was up for uniting the opposition parties against the government, saying the country does not seem to be running this way.

Zardari said so while speaking to the media after a meeting with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman. He was accompanied by Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chaudhry Manzoor, and others.



The former president said that though he doesn’t intend to topple the government, its actions are undemocratic. We have always tried to not give non-democratic forces any opportunities, he said, and noted that the democratic forces seemed to be weak.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazl said the opposition is of the stance that the government has a fake mandate. This government is similar to the one by Pervez Musharraf and Shaukat Aziz, he said.

The JUI-F chief said that they will contact opposition to formulate a joint strategy and an all-parties conference would be summoned next week.

He added that he has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Zafarul Haq and also talked with party supremo Nawaz Sharif.