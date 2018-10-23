Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 23 2018
GEO NEWS

Container full of cosmetics gets stuck in Lahore underpass, topples over

LAHORE: A container slipped off from the truck that was carrying it Monday night here in the Jail Road Underpass, authorities said.

According to the rescue personnel, the container was carrying cosmetics.

The overturned container hampered the traffic flow in the underpass, blocking vehicles to pass through, rescue sources said, adding that emergency response team had reached the site to clear out the way.

Some passersby reportedly started to pick up the scattered cosmetics products as well.

