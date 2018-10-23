Can't connect right now! retry
Murad Ali Shah questions intelligence of those wanting to rollback 18th Amendment

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday said that the talk of rolling back 18th Amendment is nonsensical.

“Unintelligent people are talking about rolling back 18th Amendment and decreasing the share of provinces in the NFC [National Finance Commission] Award,” he said while speaking to media.

He also advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda to learn the art of politics instead of hurling threats. The PTI leader had threatened measures against water scarcity issues in Karachi.

Vawda has spoken against the 18th Amendment, which was passed in the last Pakistan Peoples Party tenure and stripped the president of all his executive authority and made him a ceremonial head of state, besides transferring more power from the centre to the provinces.

The amendment was hailed as historic, with the PPP terming it as a testament to the party's democratic credentials. 

