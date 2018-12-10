Norwegian-Pakistani community leader conferred prestigious award

High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah presented Chaudhary Qamar Iqbal with The International Commendation Award

OSLO: A British International award of Commendation was presented to a prominent Norwegian Pakistani Community figure.

Norwegian Pakistani philanthropist Chaudhary Qamar Iqbal, was on Saturday presented “The International Commendation Award” along with a certificate of appreciation by High Sheriff of Greater Manchester Dr Robina Shah at as ceremony held in Oslo.

Iqbal is the chairman of Pakistan Union Norway (PUN), a leading Norwegian Pakistani non-profit organisation.

The High Sheriff Manchester, who represents Queen of Elizabeth of United Kingdom in Greater Manchester, was accompanied by two police officers and a cadet during this gathering attended by representatives of various Norwegian-Pakistani organisations.

High Sherif Robina Shah said that the award is a recognition of valuable services by Iqbal and his organisation for humanity through cohesion of the community.

This is a great honour for me, my team and as well as for whole Norwegian-Pakistan Community, Iqbal said.

The Pakistan Union Norway has been working for the welfare of the Pakistanis settled in Norway since 1970.

The issues of the Pakistanis coming from Pakistan to Norway in 1970s were related to job, language, accommodation and documents in a new country but their challenges have changed with the advent of a new century. Today their issues concern families and bilateral conflicts and the PUN helps them through a reconciliation council it formed for the resolution of these issues.

The organisation also holds various programs and events throughout the year, including a large gathering on Pakistan Independence Day in Oslo, thereby promoting Pakistani cultural values and strengthening relations between the two countries.