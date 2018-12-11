Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
GEO NEWS

'What laugh? We couldn't even cry out loud': Nawaz responds to journalist

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is no stranger to speaking to media. His informal talks with journalists has been well known, where the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo often talked freely with them on wide-ranging topics and even cracked a joke or two.

However, his recent, much quieter appearances have had journalists intrigued, so much so that one of them asked Nawaz as he made an appearance at an accountability court in Islamabad why he has stopped laughing.

 “What laugh? We couldn’t even cry out loud,” the ex-premier replied.

Later, as he sat in his car, Nawaz turned to the reporter and said, “I apologise for my remark. It was short but it came from the heart.”

