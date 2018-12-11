Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey dons Sabyasachi for Elle India's 22nd anniversary

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Donning Sabyasachi seems to be everyone's dream and this season has seen every big name in Bollywood wearing the signature Sabyasachi lehnga and saari this wedding season.

Not just Bollywood stars, but Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner also sported a Sabyasachi lehnga to Priyanka Chopra’s reception and now Oprah Winfrey has become the latest name in Hollywood to wear the sought-after designer.

Looking a picture of grace, Winfrey donned the designer for Elle India’s 22nd-anniversary December issue.

Winfrey can be seen in a wine and gold Sabyasachi creation with a pup in her hand.

Check out all the pictures below.






