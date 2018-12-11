Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
APP

PTI MNA Ramesh Kumar demands ban on alcohol sale in name of religion

By
APP

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said strict laws should be introduced to ban sale of alcohol in the name of any religion, including Hinduism.

Talking to media persons outside Parliament House, Kumar said unfortunately a number of people had got the license for alcohol business in the name of Hindu religion, which was unacceptable.

He said that liquor consumption was prohibited in all religions, including Hinduism.

The PTI lawmaker said that strict action should be taken against people involved in such businesses using the name of different religions.

He also expressed his pleasure that the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar for the first time would visit Tharparkar, Sindh, which was very important for people of the district.

CJP Nisar announced Friday that he will visit Thar on December 12 and directed the Sindh government to make the arrangements.

