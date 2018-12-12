Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
amazing
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
By
AFP

Mother reunited with daughter she thought died 69 years ago

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

Moultroup tracked down her birth mother after taking a DNA test on Ancestry.com. Photo: File

An 88-year-old American woman has been reunited with the daughter she was told had died at birth 69 years ago, The New York Times reported.

Genevieve Purinton of Tampa, Florida, met her 69-year-old daughter Connie Moultroup of Richmond, Vermont, for the first time this month, the newspaper said.

Purinton was 18 years old when she gave birth to a girl in Gary, Indiana. "I was told it was a girl, but she died," she told the Times.

The newspaper said that in fact, a doctor at the hospital where Purinton gave birth had arranged for the baby to be adopted.

Moultroup tracked down her birth mother after taking a DNA test on Ancestry.com, the Times said.

She traveled to Florida this month to meet her. "You´re not dead," Purinton said when they were reunited.

"It was a bawlfest," said Moultroup. "She was so happy to meet me."

Comments

More From Amazing:

102-year-old great-granny becomes 'oldest' skydiver

102-year-old great-granny becomes 'oldest' skydiver

 Updated yesterday
Maggot cheese, putrid sea herring or virgin boy eggs - bon appetit!

Maggot cheese, putrid sea herring or virgin boy eggs - bon appetit!

 Updated 2 days ago
In Mauritius, sugar cane means money, renewable energy

In Mauritius, sugar cane means money, renewable energy

 Updated 3 days ago
Enter the Bull: Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Enter the Bull: Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

 Updated 7 days ago
Malala honoured by Harvard for promoting girls' education

Malala honoured by Harvard for promoting girls' education

 Updated 6 days ago
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor

First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor

 Updated a week ago
UAE passport becomes strongest in the world

UAE passport becomes strongest in the world

 Updated a week ago
How engineers are straightening the Leaning Tower of Pisa

How engineers are straightening the Leaning Tower of Pisa

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Forget the snacks: Charity vending machines dish out goats as gifts for poor

Forget the snacks: Charity vending machines dish out goats as gifts for poor

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM