Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
amazing
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
By
AFP

102-year-old great-granny becomes 'oldest' skydiver

By
AFP

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

Irene O´Shea completed her first skydive to mark her 100th birthday in 2016. Photo: File

A 102-year-old great-grandmother is believed to have become the world's oldest skydiver after plunging 14,000 feet (4,300 metres) through the South Australian sky.

Centenarian adrenaline junkie Irene O´Shea said she "felt normal" after a 220 kilometre per hour (140 mph) dive that sent her cheeks flapping wildly.

She completed her first skydive to mark her 100th birthday in 2016, but organisers claimed it was Sunday´s successful tandem dive at the age of 102 years and 194 days that earned her a place in the history books.

"It was very clear up there, and the weather was good but it was very cold," said O´Shea, according to Australian media.

O´Shea took the plunge to raise funds for a motor neurone disease charity, after her daughter died from the illness.

Comments

More From Amazing:

Mother reunited with daughter she thought died 69 years ago

Mother reunited with daughter she thought died 69 years ago

 Updated yesterday
Maggot cheese, putrid sea herring or virgin boy eggs - bon appetit!

Maggot cheese, putrid sea herring or virgin boy eggs - bon appetit!

 Updated 2 days ago
In Mauritius, sugar cane means money, renewable energy

In Mauritius, sugar cane means money, renewable energy

 Updated 3 days ago
Enter the Bull: Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Enter the Bull: Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

 Updated 7 days ago
Malala honoured by Harvard for promoting girls' education

Malala honoured by Harvard for promoting girls' education

 Updated 6 days ago
First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor

First baby born via uterus transplanted from dead donor

 Updated a week ago
UAE passport becomes strongest in the world

UAE passport becomes strongest in the world

 Updated a week ago
How engineers are straightening the Leaning Tower of Pisa

How engineers are straightening the Leaning Tower of Pisa

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Forget the snacks: Charity vending machines dish out goats as gifts for poor

Forget the snacks: Charity vending machines dish out goats as gifts for poor

 Updated 2 weeks ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM