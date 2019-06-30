World Cup 2019: England vs India match preview

BIRMINGHAM: India take on hosts England in their World Cup clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham today.



The only unbeaten side in the tournament, India sit on the second spot on the points table with five wins out of six with just their game against New Zealand being washed out.

On the other hand, hosts England who kicked off the tournament on a high, stumbled around after back to back losses at the hands of Australia and Sri Lanka and a thumping at the hands of Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Photo: File

For India, consistency has been key throughout the tournament with both their bowling and batting department performing.

Mohammad Shami has been impressive for India throughout the tournament picking eight wickets, including a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the last match.

On the other hand, England who were dismantled from their top spot as the top ranked will be looking to bounce back from their defeats.

The team currently boasts the strongest in the world with three out of the top four scorers in this World Cup.

England were dismantled from their top spot as the top-ranked team by India. Photo: File 1

Jason Roy, Jos Butler and Joe Root have all hit centuries for England while Ben Stokes came near to scoring one too.

The match between England and India will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.



England-India ODI stats

Head to Head matches: 99

IND won: 53

ENG won: 41

Tied: 2

No result: 3

Highest total: 387/5 by India in the year 2008

Lowest total: 125 by India in the year 2006

Most runs: 1523 runs in 37 matches by Yuvraj Singh (IND)

Most wickets: 40 wickets in 31 matches by JM Anderson (ENG)

Weather conditions in Birmingham

According to the forecast, the weather is expected to be clear and sunny.



Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (c), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran and Liam Dawson

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravindra Jadeja