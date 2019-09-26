Gold Rate in Pakistan, Today's Gold Price 26 September 2019

Thursday Sep 26, 2019
The Gold rate in Pakistan on September 26, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,800, while the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs. 75,274.
Gold rates may be different in each Pakistani city at different times. The latest gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Quetta are available below.
|Pakistan's Cities
|24K Per Tola Gold Rates
|24K 10 Grams Gold Rates
|22K 10 Grams Gold Rates
|Karachi
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Lahore
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Islamabad
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Rawalpindi
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Peshawar
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Faisalabad
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
|Quetta
|Rs. 87,800
|Rs. 75,274
|Rs. 69,001
Go here to check differences between today’s gold rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.