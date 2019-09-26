Gold Rate in Pakistan, Today's Gold Price 26 September 2019

The Gold rate in Pakistan on September 26, 2019 per tola of Gold was Rs. 87,800, while the price of 10 grams of gold was Rs. 75,274.



Gold rates may be different in each Pakistani city at different times. The latest gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and Quetta are available below.

Pakistan's Cities 24K Per Tola Gold Rates 24K 10 Grams Gold Rates 22K 10 Grams Gold Rates Karachi

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001

Lahore

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001 Islamabad

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001 Rawalpindi

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001 Peshawar

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001 Faisalabad

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001 Quetta

Rs. 87,800 Rs. 75,274 Rs. 69,001

Go here to check differences between today’s gold rates and Yesterday’s Gold Rates.

