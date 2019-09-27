Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 27 2019
Student dies after falling from Bahria University’s building in mysterious circumstances

Friday Sep 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A Bahria University student reportedly fell to her death on Thursday under mysterious circumstances.

Haleema, a second-semester student of business and finance, fell to her death from an open balcony in the Islamabad campus of the university.

According to university officials, Haleema fell while taking a selfie from the building’s fourth floor. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sources said she fell after falling off a floor of an under-construction building on the campus where students were not allowed to go to.

On the other hands, students have said the university is hiding the real details about Haleema’s death.

Students said, accounting and finance classes were held on the fourth floor of the university’s fourth floor and the accident occurred due to an empty space which was left for a lift. 

