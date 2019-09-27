Can't connect right now! retry
Three dead as heavy rain, thunder lash hapless Karachi

KARACHI: Due to heavy rain and thunder in various parts of the city, three people have been killed in different rain-related incidents here on Friday.

Police said that two people from Karachi's SITE area died due to rain-related incidents, while another death was from Orangi area. 

Heavy rains have disrupted daily life in the city and left many thoroughfares flooded. The supply of electricity to key localities has also been affected. 

The rain has lowered sweltering temperatures and brought some much-needed relief to the residents of the city, but has also left them at the mercy of flooded roads and electric power cuts. 

More than 350 feeders of the Karachi Electric Supply Corporation have tripped, affecting electricity supply to Azizabad, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Johar, among other areas. 

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that the recent spell of monsoon rain in Karachi was extraordinary. He further added that around 130mm of rain has been recorded in Karachi during the past few weeks. 

Earlier this week, a false ceiling at a shopping mall located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal are partially collapsed following heavy rain, leading to panic and frenzy amongst the customers at the venue.

