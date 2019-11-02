Football icons Kaka, Figo to also play exhibition match in Karachi: organisers

Figo and Kaka address a promotional event in Karachi during their visit earlier this year. — Photo: File

The World Soccer Stars (WSS) on Saturday announced that its line-up of global football icons featuring Ricardo Kaka, Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Nicolas Anelka will not just be playing an exhibition match in Lahore this month but also in Karachi.

Previously, the tour organisers were planning to stage a friendly between the said superstars and some locals — identified through a talent hunt — at just the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore on November 10.

Kaka and co were also scheduled to visit Karachi a day before but for promotional purposes only and not to play a match. However, the organisers today announced that its star-studded line-up will be in action in Karachi, too, on November 9 at Rahat Stadium in the DHA neighbourhood against players from Football Club Karachi.

The exhibition match, its organisers say, is "an effort to incorporate young talent in the WSS Tour and give them an opportunity of a lifetime to play against global football legends".



FC Karachi, according to a press release issued by the tour organisers, is "the fastest growing football club in Pakistani history, which has in less than two years solidified its place in the football dynamics of Pakistan, particularly Karachi".

The FC Karachi team also intends to showcase the talent of their star player, Mehtab Hassan.



Tickets are available for purchase from selected McDonald’s restaurants in Karachi, from Rahat Stadium DHA and Movenpick Hotel in Karachi. The standard ticket price is Rs. 8000 which is available on a first come, first served basis.

Local football fans, for the first-time ever, will also be able to witness the tour in Virtual Reality (VR). An exclusive, up close and personal virtual experience will bring all the action to the fans in their own comfort anywhere in the world, the press release said.