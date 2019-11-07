Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 07 2019
By
AFP

US-led coalition launches operation to protect Gulf waters

By
AFP

Thursday Nov 07, 2019

The coalition, aimed at warding off the perceived threat to the world´s oil supply, has been in the making since June.— Photo. Reuters/file

MANAMA: A US-led naval coalition officially launched operations in Bahrain Thursday to protect shipping in the troubled waters of the Gulf, after a string of attacks that Washington and its allies blamed on Iran.

The coalition, aimed at warding off the perceived threat to the world´s oil supply, has been in the making since June.

Iran, which has denied any responsibility for the mystery attacks, has put forward its own proposals for boosting Gulf security that pointedly exclude outside powers.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, joined the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) in August. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed suit in September.

Australia and Britain are the main Western countries to have agreed to send warships to escort Gulf shipping. The newest member, Albania, joined on Friday.

Vessels will be escorted through the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic chokepoint at the head of the Gulf and the main artery for the transport of Middle East oil.

Also read: Saudi oil field attack triggers biggest price surge since 1991

Vice Admiral Jim Malloy, commander of US Naval Forces in the Middle East, said Operation Sentinel is a defensive measure aimed at protecting Gulf waters.

"While Sentinel´s operational design is threat-based, it does not threaten," he said during a ceremony at the IMSC's command centre.

"We employ capable warships on patrol, but there is no offensive line of effort in this construct, other than a commitment to defend each other if attacked.

"Our commitment to the region isn't short-lived, it is enduring, and we will operate as part of Sentinel for as long as it's needed — as long as the threat looms."

Most European governments have declined to participate in the naval coalition, fearful of undermining their efforts to save a landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, which was badly weakened by Washington's withdrawal last year.

Read more: Saudi says Iranian sponsorship of attack undeniable

Enmity between Tehran and Washington has soared since President Donald Trump unilaterally abandoned the deal and reimposed crippling US sanctions.

On May 12, the UAE said four commercial oil tankers — two Saudi, one Emirati, and one Norwegian — had been targeted by "acts of sabotage" in waters off its coast.

Washington and Riyadh blamed Tehran, which denied involvement.

A month later, the Kokuka Courageous was hit and, around the same time, another tanker in the area — the Norwegian-owned Front Altair — was damaged by three explosions, according to the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

They were transiting through the Strait of Hormuz towards the Indian Ocean.

Then, on September 14, drone strikes targeted two key Saudi oil facilities onshore, causing catastrophic damage and temporarily knocking out half of the Kingdom's oil production.

The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels who are battling a Saudi-led coalition but Washington and Riyadh blamed Iran, saying the strikes were carried out with advanced missiles and drones.

More From World:

Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

Meghan Markle makes first visit to Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance

 Updated 2 hours ago
Modi threatens to kill himself

Modi threatens to kill himself

 Updated 4 hours ago
India allows Sidhu to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

India allows Sidhu to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration

Updated 35 minutes ago
BJP leader blames Pakistan, China for India smog, gets schooled

BJP leader blames Pakistan, China for India smog, gets schooled

 Updated 10 hours ago
Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on November 13

Erdogan, Trump announce Washington talks on November 13

 Updated 11 hours ago
Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week

Public hearings in Trump impeachment probe start next week

 Updated 13 hours ago
China to help in reconstruction of France's burnt Notre-Dame

China to help in reconstruction of France's burnt Notre-Dame

 Updated 24 hours ago
UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video

UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video

 Updated 24 hours ago
Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot

Three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at Jordan tourist spot

 Updated yesterday
PM Imran says Pakistan welcomes conclusion of Riyadh Agreement

PM Imran says Pakistan welcomes conclusion of Riyadh Agreement

 Updated yesterday
ABC News leaked video shows Jeffrey Epstein story was pulled owing to external pressure

ABC News leaked video shows Jeffrey Epstein story was pulled owing to external pressure

 Updated yesterday
Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says

Riyadh in talks with Yemen rebels, Saudi official says

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM