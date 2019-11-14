Indemnity bond is ransom, says Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday likened the government’s decision to demand indemnity bonds for allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad to asking for ransom.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz said the Sharif family has decided to approach the high court against the government. “Our lawyers are in court at the moment with the petitions,” he said.

“Narrow mindedness of Imran Khan and his team has made a human issue a political one, which is highly condemnable,” Shehbaz said. “Nawaz is facing these issues bravely.”

The PML-N leader continued, “Lahore High Court granted Nawaz bail and allowed him to travel abroad. We cannot accept this indemnity bond condition on any cost.”

Shehbaz further urged that it was high time we stopped doing politics on Nawaz’s health. “I did not think there would be such bitter politics done on someone’s health.”

“It is not just me who think politics is being done on Nawaz’s health. Even a minister from Karachi accepted that politics was being done on his health,” he said.

“When Imran Khan was injured, Nawaz Sharif himself went to the hospital to inquire about his health. The government doctors themselves have said that Nawaz’s treatment was not possible in Pakistan, but despite that a humanitarian issue was being made into a political one,” he said.



The PML-N leader added the former three-time prime minister returned to the country immediately after the Avenfield reference was announced. “When the Avenfield verdict was announced last year on July 6, 2018, he [Nawaz]was with his ailing wife. Six days later he was in the country, where he was locked up in Adiala prison.”

