Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 14 2019
By
Web Desk

Indemnity bond is ransom, says Shehbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 14, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday likened the government’s decision to demand indemnity bonds for allowing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad to asking for ransom.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz said the Sharif family has decided to approach the high court against the government. “Our lawyers are in court at the moment with the petitions,” he said.

“Narrow mindedness of Imran Khan and his team has made a human issue a political one, which is highly condemnable,” Shehbaz said. “Nawaz is facing these issues bravely.”

The PML-N leader continued, “Lahore High Court granted Nawaz bail and allowed him to travel abroad. We cannot accept this indemnity bond condition on any cost.”

Shehbaz further urged that it was high time we stopped doing politics on Nawaz’s health. “I did not think there would be such bitter politics done on someone’s health.”

“It is not just me who think politics is being done on Nawaz’s health. Even a minister from Karachi accepted that politics was being done on his health,” he said.  

“When Imran Khan was injured, Nawaz Sharif himself went to the hospital to inquire about his health. The government doctors themselves have said that Nawaz’s treatment was not possible in Pakistan, but despite that a humanitarian issue was being made into a political one,” he said.   

The PML-N leader added the former three-time prime minister returned to the country immediately after the Avenfield reference was announced. “When the Avenfield verdict was announced last year on July 6, 2018, he [Nawaz]was with his ailing wife. Six days later he was in the country, where he was locked up in Adiala prison.”  

More From Pakistan:

NAB claims recovering Rs500 million from Ishaq Dar

NAB claims recovering Rs500 million from Ishaq Dar

 Updated 2 minutes ago
Racist ideology has gained a foothold in India: PM Imran

Racist ideology has gained a foothold in India: PM Imran

Updated 7 minutes ago
Pakistan rules out deal on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pakistan rules out deal on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav

 Updated 42 minutes ago
JUI-F sets 'Plan B' wheels in motion as govt beefs up security in Rawalpindi

JUI-F sets 'Plan B' wheels in motion as govt beefs up security in Rawalpindi

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N to move court over Nawaz’s removal from ECL

PML-N to move court over Nawaz’s removal from ECL

 Updated 4 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict in contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ghulam Sarwar

IHC reserves verdict in contempt case against Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ghulam Sarwar

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Imran sent doctors from Shaukat Khanum hospital to verify illness of Nawaz, claims Khurram Dastgir

PM Imran sent doctors from Shaukat Khanum hospital to verify illness of Nawaz, claims Khurram Dastgir

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ball is now in PML-N's court: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Ball is now in PML-N's court: Firdous Ashiq Awan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Anti-terror cop martyred in Peshawar firing

Anti-terror cop martyred in Peshawar firing

 Updated 6 hours ago
Salaries across Pakistan expected to decrease in 2020: report

Salaries across Pakistan expected to decrease in 2020: report

 Updated 6 hours ago
Rs100 billion tax evasions unearthed in four months

Rs100 billion tax evasions unearthed in four months

 Updated 9 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif's treatment: PML-N rejects govt's 'conditional permission'

Nawaz Sharif's treatment: PML-N rejects govt's 'conditional permission'

 Updated 18 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM