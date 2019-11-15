Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 15 2019
By
Web Desk

COAS General Qamar Bajwa lauds FC's contributions in bringing stability in KP

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 15, 2019

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits FC headquarters in Peshawar

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded the Frontier Corps for their contributions in bringing stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas. 

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the army chief passed the remarks while speaking to the officers and men of the Frontier Corps on a visit to the FC Headquarters in Peshawar.

During his visit, General Qamar laid a floral wreath on Shahuada monument and also visited the Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery. Both the gallery and museum are open for the public.

The statement read: "COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability."

The army chief was also accompanied by the Peshawar Corps commander. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who made great sacrifices for the sake of motherland. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran, COAS meet to discuss security issues

PM Imran, COAS meet to discuss security issues

 Updated an hour ago
Further delay in Nawaz's treatment can be fatal: PML-N

Further delay in Nawaz's treatment can be fatal: PML-N

 Updated an hour ago
We inherited the biggest deficit in Pakistan's history: PM Imran

We inherited the biggest deficit in Pakistan's history: PM Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Election to be held before 2020: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Election to be held before 2020: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

 Updated 6 hours ago
Govt takes back 11 ordinances, opposition withdraws motion against Qasim Suri

Govt takes back 11 ordinances, opposition withdraws motion against Qasim Suri

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Imran to induct new faces into federal cabinet: sources

PM Imran to induct new faces into federal cabinet: sources

 Updated 6 hours ago
Highways blocked as JUI-F's ‘Plan B’ takes effect

Highways blocked as JUI-F's ‘Plan B’ takes effect

 Updated 6 hours ago
Visually-impaired, special persons laid off by Punjab government

Visually-impaired, special persons laid off by Punjab government

 Updated 7 hours ago
As smog chokes Lahore, Punjab mulls artificial rain to avoid catastrophe

As smog chokes Lahore, Punjab mulls artificial rain to avoid catastrophe

 Updated 7 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhry calls out Khawaja Asif for spreading 'lies' in NA

Fawad Chaudhry calls out Khawaja Asif for spreading 'lies' in NA

 Updated 7 hours ago
Inflation, unemployment: No one would like to be PM after three months, says Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

Inflation, unemployment: No one would like to be PM after three months, says Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

 Updated 7 hours ago
Foreign investment in govt securities surpasses $711 million

Foreign investment in govt securities surpasses $711 million

Updated 8 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM