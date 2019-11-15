COAS General Qamar Bajwa lauds FC's contributions in bringing stability in KP

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits FC headquarters in Peshawar

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded the Frontier Corps for their contributions in bringing stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.



A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the army chief passed the remarks while speaking to the officers and men of the Frontier Corps on a visit to the FC Headquarters in Peshawar.

During his visit, General Qamar laid a floral wreath on Shahuada monument and also visited the Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery. Both the gallery and museum are open for the public.

The statement read: "COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability."



The army chief was also accompanied by the Peshawar Corps commander. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and their families who made great sacrifices for the sake of motherland.