Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Nov 16 2019
By
Web Desk

Indian police storm offices of Amnesty International to quash occupied Kashmir coverage

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

Indian officials on Friday raided the offices of renowned human rights group Amnesty International on trumped up charges of foreign funding from the United Kingdom that violate local law, according to a report published by the Qatar-based news publication al-Jazeera

It is widely believed that the investigation into the funding sources of the respected human rights group is a pressure tactic being employed by the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the group from highlighting grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

According to al-Jazeera, officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the offices of Amnesty International India in Bengaluru and New Delhi after direct complaints from the home affairs ministry. Amnesty was accused of the same offence last year.  

"Over the past year, a pattern of harassment has emerged every time Amnesty International India stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India," the Amnesty group said in a statement, apparently referring to their campaigns for occupied Kashmir. 

Back in September, Amnesty International had launched the #LetKashmirSpeak campaign and called on Indian PM Modi to lift the inhumane military curfew in occupied Kashmir that has crippled the lives of millions of Muslims since August. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had revoked the constitutional autonomy of occupied Kashmir on August 5 this year and imposed a military curfew in the area, imprisoning millions of people. Thousands of ordinary citizens were detained after the move. 

The detained included former chief ministers and the mayor of Srinagar. Widespread allegations of torture and abuse of these detainees by the Indian security forces were published by the international media in the following weeks, as Delhi showed no signs of easing restrictions. 

More From World:

Protests erupt in Iran after petrol price hike

Protests erupt in Iran after petrol price hike

 Updated an hour ago
Israeli military admits to martyring eight members of Palestinian family 'by mistake'

Israeli military admits to martyring eight members of Palestinian family 'by mistake'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump issues pardons in US war crimes cases

Trump issues pardons in US war crimes cases

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump to attend Nato summit in London, days before UK vote

Trump to attend Nato summit in London, days before UK vote

 Updated 6 hours ago
Israel carries out fresh strikes on Gaza after rocket fire: army

Israel carries out fresh strikes on Gaza after rocket fire: army

 Updated 6 hours ago
Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

 Updated 7 hours ago
St Mark's closed after fresh flood hits Venice

St Mark's closed after fresh flood hits Venice

 Updated 17 hours ago
Trump attacks US diplomat as she testifies in impeachment probe

Trump attacks US diplomat as she testifies in impeachment probe

 Updated 18 hours ago
'Very intimidating': Trump launches Twitter attack on witness during impeachment testimony

'Very intimidating': Trump launches Twitter attack on witness during impeachment testimony

 Updated 18 hours ago
Harvard students walk out en masse from Israeli diplomat's talk in US

Harvard students walk out en masse from Israeli diplomat's talk in US

 Updated 21 hours ago
Hong Kong protesters defy Xi with pro-democracy rallies

Hong Kong protesters defy Xi with pro-democracy rallies

 Updated 22 hours ago
Hero air traffic controller from Pakistan saves India to Oman flight from major disaster

Hero air traffic controller from Pakistan saves India to Oman flight from major disaster

 Updated yesterday

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM