Scarlett Johansson was unaware of 'Black Widow' trailer dropping

It is a well known fact that Marvel Studios is extremely secretive about the release of their films, they prefer to keep details and points under wraps.

However it was not made public that news of the film progress was kept even from the stars themselves. Recently news came to light about Scarlett Johansson not being made aware that her trailer getting launched.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, on the Stephen Colbert Show, the star went onto say, “Nobody told me that it was coming out! I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, 'The trailer looks great!'"

The actress later joked, saying, “They didn't even tell me. Yeah, they keep everything from me.”