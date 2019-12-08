Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 08 2019
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson was unaware of 'Black Widow' trailer dropping

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 08, 2019

Scarlett Johansson was unaware of 'Black Widow' trailer dropping

It is a well known fact that Marvel Studios is extremely secretive about the release of their films, they prefer to keep details and points under wraps.

However it was not made public that news of the film progress was kept even from the stars themselves. Recently news came to light about Scarlett Johansson not being made aware that her trailer getting launched.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, on the Stephen Colbert Show, the star went onto say, “Nobody told me that it was coming out! I actually woke up and I got a text message from Chris Evans, and he was like, 'The trailer looks great!'"

The actress later joked, saying, “They didn't even tell me. Yeah, they keep everything from me.”

RELATED TOPICS

More From Entertainment:

Here's why Bennifer split

Here's why Bennifer split

 Updated 31 minutes ago
American rapper Juice Wrld dies

American rapper Juice Wrld dies

Updated 48 minutes ago
Fact-check: Did Will Smith and son Jaden die in a road accident?

Fact-check: Did Will Smith and son Jaden die in a road accident?

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sania Mirza reveals how destiny intervened to bring her together with Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza reveals how destiny intervened to bring her together with Shoaib Malik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Selena Gomez’s ex lovers are her songwriting inspiration, reveals Julia Michaels

Selena Gomez’s ex lovers are her songwriting inspiration, reveals Julia Michaels

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity

Daniel Radcliffe defends Meghan Markle against negative publicity

Updated 8 hours ago
Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer

Emma Stone, fiancé Dave McCary all smiles posing with Amy Schumer

 Updated 4 hours ago
Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis’s exciting life phases

Kate Middleton reveals one of Prince Louis’s exciting life phases

 Updated 9 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson wants to work in a Bollywood action film

Dwayne Johnson wants to work in a Bollywood action film

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Gossip Girl' reboot to be completely different from original, says producer

'Gossip Girl' reboot to be completely different from original, says producer

 Updated 9 hours ago
Ally Brooke to perform at Miss Universe pageant 2019

Ally Brooke to perform at Miss Universe pageant 2019

 Updated 21 hours ago
'Wonder Woman 1984' first trailer teaser is out

'Wonder Woman 1984' first trailer teaser is out

 Updated 22 hours ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM