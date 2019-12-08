Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University issues open merit list of Morning (Bachelors/Masters) Program 2020

KARACHI: University of Karachi has issued the admission list of open merit Morning (Bachelors and Masters) Program 2020.

This was announced by in-charge, Directorate of Admissions, Dr Saima Akhtar on Sunday.

Find Masters List Below

Check Bachelors Merit List Below

The merit list of BA/LLB was uploaded on the varsity's website.

Akhtar asked successful candidates to check their form numbers and fill in their enrollment form and fee voucher from the online admission portal.

Akhtar told the candidates that they will have to visit the admission committee counter, which has been set up at the KU Gymnasium, to verify the documents, after which students will be able to submit their relevant documents till December 13, 2019.

She announced that the University of Karachi will accept the claims forms till December 11. She directed that candidates not satisfied with their result can submit the claim form from their online admission portal till the given time.

She advised them to keep the closing percentage in mind while filing claim forms.

