Monday Jan 27 2020
PCB recognises Umar Gul for services to cricket

Monday Jan 27, 2020

Photo: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Monday awarded fast bowler Umar Gul a crystal plaque for his then-world record bowling figures of five wickets for six runs in 2009's T20 World Cup campaign as well as his services to cricket. 

The ceremony, according to a press release, took place in the PCB chairman’s office after the third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Gul had recorded figures of 3-0-6-5 against New Zealand a decade or so ago, and was the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps to his name.

His figures had remained the world record until Sri Lanka’s Ajantha Mendis took 4-1-16-6 against Australia in Pallekele in August 2011.

India’s Deepak Chahar presently holds the record for besting bowling performance following his figures of 3.2-0-7-6 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019.

Gul followed up his five-for-six with 2.2-0-6-5 four years later against South Africa at Centurion.

After receiving the plaque from Mani, the Peshawar-born pacer said: “My each and every appearance and performance has been for Pakistan and it has been a privilege to represent my country and team, and play a small part in its successes."

“I am grateful to the PCB for remembering and acknowledging my achievement. This is a welcome change in the way the PCB is operating and respecting cricketers who have contributed in the country’s image and profile building. I sincerely hope this trend continues and all the cricketers get their due recognition in front of their fans," the press release quotes Gul as saying.

“Such gestures will not only act as an encouragement for the players, but also play a big role in motivating youngsters to take up cricket as a profession."

The PCB had earlier honoured Javed Miandad during the Rawalpindi Test against Sri Lanka, while Saleem Yousuf and Rashid Khan were honoured during the Karachi Test. 

