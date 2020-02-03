Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 03 2020
Fans demand justice for Johnny Depp after abuse revelations

Monday Feb 03, 2020

Fans demand justice for Johnny Depp post abuse revelations. Photo: eonline

After the audio recording of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s therapy session came to light, new revelations have been found, which turns Amber’s abuse case up in flames.

The Aquaman actress has confessed on record to one count of assault, at the very least, after “pelting him with pots, pans, and vases”.

She was quoted saying, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

Amber can even be heard taunting her ex-husband, stating, “You are such a baby. Grow the [expletive] up, Johnny. You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn’t matter how friendly it is, it’s not cool.”

Even though the couple have now been separated, their abuse case has been playing out its course in court. However, ever since this recording was released by The Daily Mail, new findings have come to light which paint a vastly different picture. As a result of the findings, social media has erupted in a flurry of anger sporting the hashtag, #JusticeForJohnnyDeep.

