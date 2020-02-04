Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at BAFTA Film Awards, were spotted mingling with the famous faces of the film industry. Photo: File

LONDON: Prince William and Kate Middleton brushed shoulders with Showbiz stars at theBritish Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at BAFTA Film Awards, were spotted mingling with the famous faces of the film industry, including Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix and director Sam Mendes, on stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The royal couple appeared beaming as they caught up with winners. Kate, 38, was all smiles as she congratulated Renee on her best actress win for her performance as Judy Garland in Judy. The two women were pleased to meet with one another.



Meanwhile, William, 37, enjoyed the moments with the Joker star Joaquin, bagged the best actor award for the critically-acclaimed drama flick at the event.

The duo soon moved on to talk to Laura Dern, who seemed delighted for a chinwag with a rather animated-looking Kate.