Coronavirus precautions: Balochistan government shuts malls, transport for three weeks

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan decided to close shopping malls and transport (buses only) for three weeks as new cases of coronavirus emerge across the country on Friday.

According to a notification by the provincial government, shopping malls and crowded markets will remain closed in the city for three weeks.

Restaurants have been instructed to provide food to customers on takeaway basis or home delivery. Dining in has been prohibited.

The provincial government has also decided to suspend all inter-provincial transport for three weeks. Buses will also not be allowed to operate within the city for three weeks.

The decision has been taken by the government as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike in Pakistan, as almost 500 people across the country were infected with the virus.

The Sindh government on Friday announced taking a series of measures against the virus to encourage social distancing and discourage large gatherings of people.

A lockdown of three days has been announced by the Sindh government as 11 new cases emerged in Karachi the same day. Sindh is the worst affected province in the country with the affected toll reaching 249.

Globally, 176 countries have been affected, more than 10,000 people have died and more than 245,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.