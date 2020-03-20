Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus precautions: Balochistan government shuts malls, transport for three weeks

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 20, 2020

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan decided to close shopping malls and transport (buses only) for three weeks as new cases of coronavirus emerge across the country on Friday.

According to a notification by the provincial government, shopping malls and crowded markets will remain closed in the city for three weeks.

Restaurants have been instructed to provide food to customers on takeaway basis or home delivery. Dining in has been prohibited.

The provincial government has also decided to suspend all inter-provincial transport for three weeks. Buses will also not be allowed to operate within the city for three weeks.

The decision has been taken by the government as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spike in Pakistan, as almost 500 people across the country were infected with the virus.

The Sindh government on Friday announced taking a series of measures against the virus to encourage social distancing and discourage large gatherings of people.

A lockdown of three days has been announced by the Sindh government as 11 new cases emerged in Karachi the same day. Sindh is the worst affected province in the country with the affected toll reaching 249.

Globally, 176 countries have been affected, more than 10,000 people have died and more than 245,000 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks

Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks
Coronavirus patients who want to avoid public hospitals - Punjab has a plan!

Coronavirus patients who want to avoid public hospitals - Punjab has a plan!
US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms

US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms

How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide

How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide
COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus

COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pakistan: US-based scholar suggests measures to curb spread

Coronavirus in Pakistan: US-based scholar suggests measures to curb spread
Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown

Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown
'Held like prisoners at Taftan': Pilgrims recount time at quarantine camp

'Held like prisoners at Taftan': Pilgrims recount time at quarantine camp
Three alleged RAW suspects remanded in police custody for seven days

Three alleged RAW suspects remanded in police custody for seven days
Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531

Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531
'Country in war-like situation': LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on measures against coronavirus

'Country in war-like situation': LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on measures against coronavirus

Latest

view all