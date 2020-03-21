Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry draw flak for sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have quit royal duties for a new life, have said they would use their social media account to share "accurate information and facts from trusted experts" and inspiring stories from around the world. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in Canada, have received flak for sharing Queen Elizabeth’s message amid coronavirus pandemic.

In her message, the 93-year-old monarch urged the country to unite and play their role in staying safe and stopping the virus from spreading.

Shortly after the message was posted, Meghan and Harry shared Queen’s post without any caption and people flooded the comment section and criticised them.

The some of them have advised Harry to step up his efforts to look after the elderly relatives he left behind.

Another Instagram users told Meghan and Harry: “Look to her Majesty to see how it’s done !!!!!!!”

The comment read. “Please have a gesture towards the people of the UK in their hour of need."

Some users got little harsh and wrote: “They should not be delivering any kind of message from the Queen. They are no longer working royals. Don’t they get it?” an Instagram user wrote."

The Queen, who delivered a heartfelt statement and expressed her concern for the current pandemic, was reportedly forced to self isolate in Windsor Castle amid coronavirus fears.

The royals have said they would use their social media account to share inspiring stories from around the world. 

View this post on Instagram

With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in. Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things. Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it. But here’s the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn’t have to be loneliness. There are resources that can help us all through this process, and ways that YOU can become one of those resources. @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta @kidshelpphone and CTL Ireland are organisations that need new volunteers now more than ever and have an open door for you to get the support you need. • - If you’re home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time • - If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. • - If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence. And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on



More From World:

Coronavirus outbreak: You may have to practice social distancing longer than you think

Coronavirus outbreak: You may have to practice social distancing longer than you think
Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer
Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’

Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’
Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again

Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again
Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family

Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family
Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality

Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality
Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request

Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request
US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus
Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown

Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown
Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics

Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics
Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Latest

view all