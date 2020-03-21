Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus outbreak: You may have to practice social distancing longer than you think

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

Photo: Psycom.net

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, the concept of social distancing rose to prominence as experts deem it to be a highly effective preventive measure.

However, for those who think the drastic measure may not last for long: brace yourselves, as the world seems to be in for the long haul as far as social distancing is concerned.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the UK government’s scientific advice is that social distancing measures should last until the end of 2020 if efforts to curb the spread of the virus are to bear fruit.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies has studied documents that suggest that lock-downs and social distancing may last for some time as ‘millions may already be infected’.

Related: How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide

In a video, the publication gives examples of two people infected with the coronavirus.

One of them practices social distancing while the other goes on with their routine as per usual.

The video shows that the one who did not practice social distancing infected a great number of people by sharing commutes, workplaces and used utensils.

Meanwhile, the other person who switched their routine online infected almost zero persons.

Globally, 185 countries have already been affected by coronavirus pandemic.

The reports show that more than 11,000 people have died and more than 270,00 infected by the disease as it spreads rapidly to new territories.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, especially Italy, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases and deaths every day.

More From World:

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through

Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer

Prince Harry, Meghan ‘desperately hoping’ to visit the Queen in summer
Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’

Prince Harry happy to ‘spend quality time with his family’
Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again

Prince Harry set to become a godfather once again
Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family

Why Meghan Markle’s departure is a ‘huge loss’ for the royal family
Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality

Prince Harry wishes to teach Archie importance of equality
Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request

Prince Philip’s ‘wants no fuss’ in heartbreaking final royal request
US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence's office staffer tests positive for coronavirus
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry draw flak for sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry draw flak for sharing Queen’s message on coronavirus
Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown

Italy coronavirus toll tops 4,000, New York enters lockdown
Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics

Court told Altaf Hussain didn’t like Geo’s editorial stance on his politics
Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Italy's coronavirus toll hits one-day record as Wuhan reports none

Latest

view all