Saturday Mar 21 2020
Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Armeena Khan to go into self-isolation over coronavirus fears

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has announced that she will be going into self-isolation over the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

Armeena, who recently penned down an appreciation note for all the medical staff around the world who are on the front lines battling the coronavirus, took to Instagram and said “Hey peeps, so we’d been planning a TV drama for the last few months. We started filming some days ago, this is why I was in Pakistan and wanted to surprise you all. But life is more important than work.”

The Sherdil actress went on to say, “The escalation of the Covid-19 emergency means we had to wrap up for now. I hope Allah willing that I’ll be able to bring it back to you at a larger stage when things are better.”

Armeena further said, “As I go into self-isolation I wanted to wish you all the best of health.”

“I will keep in touch with you through my social media channels till then please take good care of yourselves and your families.”

