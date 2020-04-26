Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secrecy with the Queen spirals yet again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's secretiveness with the Queen spirals yet again. Photo: The Popple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle previously issued a surprise announcement to four of the most popular UK based papers, Daily Mail, the Sun, the Express, and the Mirror. This week the couple has taken a more formal approach and will cut complete ties with the outlets through official letters.

However, this news seems to come as a surprise to the royal family. "We have been left stunned," a palace source revealed to The Times for “They have not taken any of our advice."

The source also went on to add that Prince Harry hid this news from even his father Prince Charles. Albeit he did discuss the letters with the Queen, he "did not go into specific details” with her either.

In their letter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they have decided to blacklist particular outlets due to past inaccurate reporting.

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism," they wrote. "It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie."

