Bella Hadid shares heartfelt post for Eid

Supermodel Bella Hadid has extended warm wishes to her followers and said that this holiday season was always special to her as a child.

Palestinian model took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on her Eid memories with her family.

The star wrote to her millions of followers: "I remember the beauty of Ramadan, and fasting with my father and my Teta when I was young. Eid was so special for me, to be able to celebrate together."

Sharing a series of pictures of refugees and displaced families in the Middle East, the 23-year-old model captioned: "As Ramadan comes to a close, my thoughts are with families and children around the world without a safe place to call home.

"It makes my heart break thinking about the children and families that are separated and unable to unite during this time. I wish there was a way that I could take the pain away or more that I could do."

The supermodel has always been vocal in her support of less-fortunate families in the region. This week, she announced that she would be donating to three charities to help support “refugees, displaced families, families in the front lines of conflict and very importantly, the powerful and beautiful Middle Eastern children across Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and other affected regions.”







