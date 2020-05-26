Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid shares heartfelt post for Eid

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Supermodel Bella Hadid has extended warm wishes to her followers and said that this holiday season was always special to her as a child.

Palestinian model took to Instagram on Sunday to reflect on her Eid memories with her family.

The star wrote to her millions of followers: "I remember the beauty of Ramadan, and fasting with my father and my Teta when I was young. Eid was so special for me, to be able to celebrate together."

Sharing a series of pictures of refugees and displaced families in the Middle East, the 23-year-old model captioned: "As Ramadan comes to a close, my thoughts are with families and children around the world without a safe place to call home.

"It makes my heart break thinking about the children and families that are separated and unable to unite during this time. I wish there was a way that I could take the pain away or more that I could do."

The supermodel has always been vocal in her support of less-fortunate families in the region. This week, she announced that she would be donating to three charities to help support “refugees, displaced families, families in the front lines of conflict and very importantly, the powerful and beautiful Middle Eastern children across Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and other affected regions.”

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak my friends and family عيد مبارك ️As Ramadan comes to a close, my thoughts are with families and children around the world without a safe place to call home. I remember the beauty of Ramadan, and fasting with my father and my Teta when I was young. Eid was so special for me, to be able to celebrate together. It makes my heart break thinking about the children and families that are separated and unable to unite during this time. I wish there was a way that I could take the pain away or more that I could do...But for this week, I will be supporting and donating to three charities that are working endlessly, in different ways, to help support Refugees, displaced families, families in the front lines of conflict and very importantly, the powerful and beautiful Middle Eastern children across Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and other affected regions. @preemptivelove @unrwausa and @mecaforpeace I would like to explain to you exactly what these amazing organizations do... ️The Middle East Children's Alliance works for the rights and well being of children in the middle east. They support dozens of community projects for Palestinian children and refugees from Syria. MACA has been dedicated to making sure the children get direct aid like food, water, clothes, toys, books and school supplies... Financial Support and assistance in the West Bank and Gaza that helps children get basic needs such as accessible parks, kindergarten classes, libraries, sports, MUSIC/ art programs etc! They also offer university programs to help Palestinians grow up to be everything they can be. I will be supporting this organization for a very long time I want these children to know that they are so special and that there are people here that care about them.. ( if you would kindly slide to the right to see how Preemtive Love Coalition & UNRWA USA have dedicated their time as well) ️ my Preemtive Love Coalition donation link will be in my Bio Thank you for reading ️ I would love for you to join me to help these incredible charities, and if not, spreading the word will always help.. We can and will be the voice for the ones who cannot be heard️ ‎عيد مبارك

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on



More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community
Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all