Dua Lipa explains how public criticism 'fueled' her way

Dua Lipa just gave away the secret to her success, which lies in actually listening to what her haters have to say!

On the May 1, 2024 episode of Apple Music 1, hosted by Zane Lowe, the Levitating hit-maker opened up about how she has dealt with public criticism over the years.

"I think everything comes in stages and waves," the 28-year-old singer told the Lowe.

"There can be a moment where people really love you and you feel so supported and you're like, 'Oh, this is great.' Especially in the beginning. I was doing interviews and people were like, 'How do you deal with hate?' And I'm like, 'I don't get any hate. It's great.' And then that changed really quickly," she added.

Lipa also discussed the hate she received after winning the Grammy for best new artist in 2019.



"There was people online being like, 'She's not deserving of it. She's got no stage presence. She can't do this. She's not well- equipped to, she's not even ... She won't be here next year,'" the pop star recalled.

"There was a lot of that. That fueled me in a way," Dua Lipa stated adding how she does not "use criticism as this revenge.”