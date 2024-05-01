Paul Auster, renowned novelist breathes his last at 77

Paul Auster, a renowned novelist and screenwriter, known as the author of The New York Trilogy and 4 3 2 1, passed away at the age of 77.



Multiple outlets like The New York Times and BBC News died of complications due to lung cancer in his home back in Brooklyn on Tuesday, April 30.

The news was confirmed by his friend, Jacki Lyden, who described Auster as a “writer’s writer” who encapsulated "every facet of loss, loneliness, and the joys and sorrows of a life in words.”

She stated that the aforementioned characteristic was what made the novelist relevant amongst his readers.

"He never lost touch with human suffering, and connectedness, and it made him the beloved writer he has become," she added.

Paul Auster developed his well-renowned The New York Trilogy which made its breakthrough with his 1985 book, City of Glass.

His story revolves around a writer who takes on the identity of a detective and dives into the world of sleuthing as he slowly lost sight of himself, as per the Times.