King Charles, Prince William okay with Harry ‘not wanting to be Prince'

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly more than happy to let Prince Harry go.

His Majesty and the Prince of Wales, who are all set to get back on track on their public duties after the King’s cancer hiatus, do not need Harry to progress.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror:"Prince William and King Charles see the Royal Family as far too important to be jeopardised by a prince who doesn't want to be a prince.

"And besides, the Royal Family can do without Harry. It's even been whispered at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry has done the Royal Family a favour.

"A difficult, temperamental, unstable prince is now America's problem."

This comes as Prince Harry is scheduled to come to the UK for Invictus Games.

Quinn said: "Harry is scheduled to speak at St Paul's Cathedral in London on May 8 to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"The Games were founded by Harry when he was still a working royal so pressure isn't being brought to bear to make him give it up now.