Meghan Markle to be ‘treated with kindness’ if she decides to accompany Harry to UK

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has been told she would be “treated with kindness” if she decides to accompany her husband Prince Harry to the UK in May.



However, a royal expert has revealed that Meghan Markle has been telling her friends she “does not feel welcomed” in her husband’s home country.

Speaking with Fox News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed that Meghan does not want to be a part of the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"Meghan tells friends that she does not feel welcome or comfortable in the UK,” the expert said of Meghan, amid confusion about her possible UK visit.

Schofield added, "I know that their popularity has seen a severe decline in Britain, but I also know that Meghan would be treated with kindness if she opted to attend.”

"I am surprised that Meghan would not want to appear alongside Prince Harry to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"There will be no senior members of the Royal Family there to support Prince Harry."