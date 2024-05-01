Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson clashed over ‘tardiness’ in 2020: REPORT

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson reportedly clashed while working together for the Netflix hit Red Notice.

Amidst the swirling claims against Johnson's tardiness, a report by The Wrap accused The Rock of arriving late on the set of the 2020 action comedy, prompting a ‘huge fight’ between the co-stars.

However, an insider privy to TMZ revealed that while the serious ‘confrontation’ did happen due to repeated late arrivals, it didn’t go beyond a serious discussion and that the actors are now on good terms.

“The two men talked and that Dwayne came back to work the very next day -- the shoot continued without further issue”, the source spilled.

On the other hand, another report made rounds on social media alleging that the former WWE wrestler’s tardiness has been an issue while filming his upcoming project, Red One.

An insider spoke to The Wrap about Johnson’s habit of arriving late on set which has caused the movie’s budget to be increased by 50$ dollars and claimed that he “was late an average of seven to eight hours per day and missed several entire days of production”.

Nonetheless, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM flatly denied the speculations and asserted, “Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven to eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false”, further emphasizing the Jumanji actor’s professionalism.